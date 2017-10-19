South Africa: Security At Cape Town Airport, a National Key Point, Under Scrutiny Following 'Gang' Shooting

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will assess security measures at Cape Town International Airport, a national key point, following the shooting of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen and another person on Wednesday.

The shooting is believed to have been an attempted hit on Booysen, who was wounded in another shooting earlier this year, and shot at in another incident.

He was wounded four times on Wednesday inside the airport, near the drop-and-go section. A second person was also wounded.

It is understood that Booysen is in a serious condition in hospital.

On Thursday, Mbalula's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the state of security at the Cape Town International Airport would be assessed.

Security must meet requirements of a national key point

"It's not a recurring incident (the shooting), but he'll see if security is befitting of a national key point," Mhaga said.

The National Key Points Act states: "If it appears to the Minister at any time that any place or area is so important that its loss, damage, disruption or immobilisation may prejudice the Republic, or whenever he considers it necessary or expedient for the safety of the Republic or in the public interest, he may declare that place or area a National Key Point."

Wednesday's shooting, therefore, occured in a building deemed as important in terms of the security of the country.

Gang shootings have recently surged around Cape Town.

The situation reached such a peak that last Tuesday (October 10), Mbalula announced that he had asked the army to help police tackle violent crimes in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

On Thursday, it was not immediately clear if President Jacob Zuma had signed off on this to allow for the army to be deployed.

A series of shootings, which have played out mainly around Cape Town over recent months, has hinted at how gangs are hitting back at each other after each incident.

Several sources with close knowledge of what has been happening have told News24 that the cycle of shootings is likely to continue, and probably escalate, as revenge and counter-attacks are carried out.

Cycle of gang shootings

The fighting, they say, in mainly between the numbers gangs - the 26s, 27s and 28s.

The Sexy Boys gang is said to be linked to the 26s gang, and more recently, the 27s gang.

Sources say the 28s are targeting these two gangs. Shootings that have played out over six months show this may well be the case.

Sources said Booysen was shot at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday in retaliation for a murder which happened in a Stellenbosch nightclub on Saturday, October 14.

Donovan Jacobs, 40, who sources said was a 28s gang member, was killed in Cubana in Plein Street. The shooting on Booysen was said to be in retaliation for this.

A patron at Cubana, Nicole Muller, 30, a mother of two from Kuils River, was also killed in the Cubana shooting, while a third person was wounded.

Several shootings led up to the airport and Cubana incidents.

Retaliation attacks

This is how these have played out:

September 13 - Booysen was shot at in Bellville South while he was in a vehicle. He was not wounded.

July 21 - Two petrol attendants were killed, while a third was wounded along with a customer, in a shooting at a petrol station in gang hot spot Bishop Lavis. The garage is understood to be owned by an alleged 28s gang boss.

July 20 - A teenager - who sources said was a member of the 28s gang - was shot as he walked home after appearing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on a drug possession charge.

July 6 - Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Melrose, Johannesburg.

June 28 - Two men, Marwaan 'Dinky' Desai, 45, of Lentegeur, and friend Shaheem Mohamed, were killed in Pinelands while sitting in a car. Desai was allegedly the second in command to a 27s gang leader. This 27s gang leader, according to a source, was close to Sexy Boys gangsters.

June 17 - Three men shot dead in Bishop Lavis. However, it is understood at least one of those killed, was not the intended target. Sources said the shooting was meant to have targeted those working for a 28s gang boss.

May 8 - Deon Williams, linked to the 26s and better known as Igor, was shot dead in Ravensmead. Booysen was wounded while apparently on his way to see Williams.

Ties to nightclub security

Booysen was previously involved in the nightclub security business.

Since earlier this year the club security industry has been at the centre of an underworld battle.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack is heading a group intent on taking over nightclub security in both Cape Town and Johannesburg from a more established grouping.

The takeover which has sparked violence and several shootings

Source: News24