South Africa: Condolences to Families of Victims of Storms

Cabinet has expressed its condolences to those who lost loved ones during the recent storms in some parts of the country.

Minister of Communications Mmamaloko Kubayi, who briefed media on Thursday in Pretoria following the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, said Cabinet also extended its gratitude to all volunteers, civil-society organisations, communities, relief-aid workers and disaster management teams for assisting those affected.

Heavy rains in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal last Friday and Mogale City Local Municipality in Gauteng wreaked havoc, with extensive damage to infrastructure.

As a result of the heavy rains and storms 19 lives were lost and over 20 people were injured.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des van Rooyen, in his capacity as the head of the National Disaster Management Centre in South Africa, visited the areas affected by the storms.

Minister Van Rooyen also visited the recent incidences in Philippi in the Western Cape where six family members, including three children, lost their lives due to a fire that ravaged three informal houses and a tuckshop.