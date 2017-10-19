South Africa: Cabinet Commends Limpopo Infrastructure Development

Cabinet has applauded the massive boost in government's infrastructure development with the official handover of three bridges in Botlokwa in Limpopo by President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday.

The opening of the bridges has brought some relief to the locals, as they will now be able to cross the busy N1 with ease.

The South African National Roads Agency constructed the Botlokwa bridges, which consist of one road bridge and two pedestrian bridges on the N1 between Polokwane and Makhado.

Cabinet on Thursday said it is positive that this project will significantly improve travelling conditions and safety for all road users in the area.

President Zuma said the construction of the bridges is a response to the concerns of the public and the people who live in close proximity to the N1.

"Local residents and a number of traditional councils representing the Machaka, Makgato and Ramokgopa authorities raised their concerns about safety and accessibility with local and provincial representatives.

"However, with these bridges and the reopening of a vital section of the national road, we go beyond the mere provision of transport infrastructure. This project demonstrates the fact that government responds to the needs expressed by communities and the priorities they identify," President Zuma said at the bridge handover ceremony.