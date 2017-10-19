South Africa: The Campaign Against Killer Radio Waves Revisited

analysis

Some people still believe that radio waves from cellphones make us sick. And they're offended that I think they're wrong.

I am not Karl Muller's favourite sceptic. In fact, Mr Muller, from Sibebe, Swaziland, takes grave issue with my recent column on why radio waves don't cause headaches, fatigue, nausea, insomnia and, of course, cancer. Allow me to quote his original comment, which he says he was not able to post:

"'There is no conceivable mechanism by which it can harm you. It's literally physically impossible (as in prohibited by the laws of physics).'

"Not only are there 'conceivable' mechanisms. There are mechanisms that have been proven and validated and reproduced in hundreds of biochemistry labs around the world. Take a look at Friedman et al. (2007): just two minutes of low-level phone radiation causes living human cells to be flooded with free radicals, causing severe oxidative stress. This in turn causes genetic, metabolic, and neurological disorders. This study has been quoted over 250 times, only to confirm and amplify its findings. The ERK biochemical cascade Friedman et al. identified is specifically found in the *glial cells* of the brain. The National Toxicology Programme found with low-level whole-body radiation of...