19 October 2017

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Launch Kenya E-Trade Portal

By Baraka Jefwa

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives has launched the Kenya E-Trade Portal to help ease the way Kenyans interact with trade both locally and internationally.

The launch took place at the Intercontinental hotel, Nairobi Kenya, where it was announced that the portal is an authoritative trade information platform designed to provide: information on import duties, target market abroad, trade in services opportunities, information on Kenya's suppliers of various goods and services (both international and domestic) and County trade related information, among other features.

"The Kenya E-Trade portal is one of the National trade policy's envisioned immediate outputs and will be used as a tool to actualize vision 2030 aspirations," said Dr Chris Kiptoo, PS, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Co-operatives.

Dr Chris Kiptoo pointed at, enabling private sector investment in goods and services sector and creating immense opportunity for trade development at county level as some of the things the Kenya E-Trade Portal will be able to improve on.

The portal was developed over a six months period, between 26th March and 30th September 2017 through a stakeholder driven process which involved: needs assessment, system specification and eventual development and capacity building training for content management.

Adan Mohamed, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives said that it is an important component of the National trade policy. He added that through its various features the portal will improve the lives of our Kenyan business men and women by making easier to navigate the Kenyan market.

The features include:

Home page- Provides information on the portal.

Trade with Kenya- Trade in goods provides trade information for exports and imports of goods.

Target Markets- Abroad- Provides Kenya's target markets abroad based on Kenya's missions abroad.

Counties- Where trade information on various counties is made available.

Trade statistics- Grants access to trade Kenya's statistics.

erce Gateway (source from Kenya)- Enables e-commerce trade.

