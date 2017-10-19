East Africa: Huawei's Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro First Smartphones With Kirin Ai Processor

As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance.

This was said by Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group in Munich Germany as he unveiled HUAWEI Mate 10 Series, a smartphone that the company says will open the door to new AI mobile applications.

The HUAWEI Mate 10, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 are breakthrough AI devices that combine innovative hardware, the Kirin 970 chipset and EMUI 8.0.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series will continue its legacy of superior product performance and long-lasting battery life, while integrating New Leica Dual Camera technology.

"The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series introduces the first mobile AI-specific Neural Network Processing Unit, launching a new era of intelligent smartphones," added Mr. Yu.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are the first devices powered by the new Kirin 970 processor and deliver AI enhancements for a faster, more customized mobile experience.

The Kirin 970 is built using an advanced TSMC 10nm semiconductor manufacturing process, and features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU, a first-to-market Mali-G72 12-core GPU and the first NPU designed specifically for a mobile device. The Kirin 970 also has a new dual ISP for AI-powered intelligent photography.

The specialized NPU, combined with Huawei's innovative HiAI mobile computing platform, means the Kirin 970 delivers 25x better performance and 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks, compared to four Cortex-A73 cores.¹ The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series is also the world's fastest smartphone supporting super-fast LTE connectivity and download speeds. The device comes with the world's first dual 4G SIM support and dual VoLTE connections.

By combining individual and collective intelligence for on-device AI, the new HUAWEI Mate Series delivers real-time responses to users, including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and an AI Accelerated Translator. Kirin 970 is an open, mobile AI computing platform for third parties to create new and imaginative AI applications and which extends Huawei's processing capabilities to the entire value chain.

Design Qualities for New Levels of Sophistication and Comfort

With an all-new HUAWEI FullView Display, the HUAWEI Mate 10 features a stunning 5.9-inch screen with a 16:9 display, barely-there-bezel and HDR10 to support vivid colors. The 6-inch HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro features an 18:9 OLED display, high screen-to-body ratio and HDR10 for dynamic video viewing.

The iconic devices feature a 3D Glass Body, beautifully and symmetrically curved on all four sides for an ergonomic hold. The back of the devices feature a reflective band design to highlight the New Leica Dual Camera.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro is also IP67 Water and Dust Resistant.

New Leica Dual Camera and AI-powered Battery Management for the Next Era of Smartphone Use

Huawei has again partnered with Leica to co-engineer the dual-lens camera for the HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro. They combine 12-megapixel RGB + 20-megapixel monochrome sensors, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), dual lenses with the world's largest aperture of f/1.6, AI-powered Bokeh Effect and AI-powered Digital Zoom. New AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition, which automatically chooses camera settings based on the object and scene, supports an advanced AI-powered Digital Zoom function with AI Motion Detection for clearer and sharper pictures.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro pack a 4000 mAh high-density battery featuring a smart battery management system that understands user behavior and intelligently allocates resources to maximize battery life. It supports 4.5V / 5A low-voltage fast charging, powering the device from 1 percent to 20 percent in 10 minutes, and from 1 percent to 58 percent in 30 minutes. Additionally, HUAWEI SuperCharge is the world's first fast charging technology to receive TÜV Fast-Charge Safety Certification, ensuring safe end-to-end charging.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will launch with Huawei's all-new EMUI 8.0 powered by Android 8.0. Features include an AI Engine to fully leverage the capabilities of the Kirin 970; an AI Accelerated translator to deliver faster and more accurate interactive translation for a smoother communication experience; an easy projection feature to connect the new Huawei Mate Series to a larger screen; support for a full desktop experience - either mirroring or extending the smartphone display like a PC.

Huawei also launched three HUAWEI Mate 10 accessories: the EnVizion 360 Camera, SuperCharge Power Bank, and Smart Scale.

The EnVizion 360 Camera can shoot 5K photos and 360-degree 2K videos with multiple viewing modes for users to share across their social media channels. Huawei's SuperCharge Power Bank supports a 4.5V / 5A low-voltage fast charge and The Smart Scale can monitor and analyze health information such as body fat percentage and Body Mass Index through a mobile app.

Pricing and Availability

The new HUAWEI Mate 10 will be available starting in late October in more than 15 countries and regions including Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available beginning in mid-November in more than two dozen countries, including Germany, France, Italy, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 will also be available starting in mid-November.

10 will retail for 699 Euros (Ksh 84,887) while the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will retail for 799 Euros (Ksh 97031.80)and Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 will retail for 1395 euros (Ksh 169,410.96).