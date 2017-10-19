South Africa: Police Launch a Search Operation for a Missing Person

press release

Police in Waterpoort outside Makhado have launched an intensive search operation for a mentally ill Tshimangadzo Marageni aged 19 years old.

It is alleged that the victim was last seen by his uncle who left him alone at Rochdale Farm on 2017-09-09 around 13:00 in the afternoon. The uncle noticed the man went missing when he returned the following morning around 02:00.

The Police were summoned to the farm and K9 rescue team searched but in no vain.

It is not yet clear about his clothing at the time of his disappearance but he was described to be tall, slender and light in complexion.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating this missing man should contact Warrant Officer David Mulaudzi on 082 414 7745 or the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or the crime Line sms on 32211or the nearest police station.