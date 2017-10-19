18 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Launch a Search Operation for a Missing Person

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police in Waterpoort outside Makhado have launched an intensive search operation for a mentally ill Tshimangadzo Marageni aged 19 years old.

It is alleged that the victim was last seen by his uncle who left him alone at Rochdale Farm on 2017-09-09 around 13:00 in the afternoon. The uncle noticed the man went missing when he returned the following morning around 02:00.

The Police were summoned to the farm and K9 rescue team searched but in no vain.

It is not yet clear about his clothing at the time of his disappearance but he was described to be tall, slender and light in complexion.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating this missing man should contact Warrant Officer David Mulaudzi on 082 414 7745 or the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or the crime Line sms on 32211or the nearest police station.

South Africa

Thousands of Police Weapons Lost in 3 Years

MPs furious at cops for not being able to look after their weapons Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.