South Africa: Police Looking for Missing Girl

NELSPRUIT - Members of the South African Police Service at Mmametlhake near KwaMhlanga, are looking for a missing 16 year old girl from the Mokgobong Section in Marapyane, who went missing on 06 October 2017.

According to information at police disposal, Amogelang Elsa Rammone, who was attending school at Khamane High School doing grade 10, left her parental home at about 10:30 on the day in question. She allegedly informed her mother that she was visiting a friend at a nearby village and later that evening, at about 19:30 she called her mother only for the call to be terminated and that was the last time she was seen.

Police have launched an investigation to track and find her and are hereby making an appeal to the community to assist the police with any information that may shed some light on her whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Eunice Mokoka at 079 499 5506 or the SAPS Crimestop number 08600 10111

She was last seen wearing a blue pair of jeans, a black top, a white beanie and a pair of white All Star takkies. Attached is a recent photo of her.

