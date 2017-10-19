South Africa: By-Elections - Poll Upset for ANC in Mpumalanga but KZN Remains Solid

analysis

The African National Congress (ANC) had to defend six safe seats in an October 18 by-election. These included three seats in southern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and one each in the "Premier League" provinces of Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West. The ANC lost a seat in Mpumalanga to a former ANC councillor who ran as an independent. The ANC also lost some ground in the only Metro by-election of the night in Mangaung. It was still a very good night for them in KZN and the North West. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.

Ward 1 in Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme (Vukuzakhe Volksrust) in Mpumalanga-Independent Thokozani Mazibuko 50% ANC 43% (87%) EFF 7% (8%)

This was the upset of the night and will certainly rank as one of the election upsets of the year. Former ANC councillor Thokozani Mazibuko resigned his seat and stood as an independent against his old party. There are two voting districts in this ward, with the ANC carrying the one voting district, and Mazibuko the other. The difference was that there was a considerably higher percentage turn-out in the voting district carried by Mazibuko and this enabled him to carry the ward by over 140 votes. The...