South Africa: ANC the Target of Most Political Killings in KZN - Zikalala

ANC officials have been most affected by the recent political killings in Kwazulu-Natal, according to provincial party chair Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala on Thursday led the party's provincial delegation at the Moerane Commission, where they made their submissions regarding the political killings in the province.

"The ANC agrees that it is one organisation mostly affected by the killings, judging by the number of incidents affecting its leaders, councillors, and members during the period under the review of the commission," he said.

The commission is investigating underlying causes of political killings in KZN from 2011 until this year.

However, the ANC cautioned against, and disputed the view that the killings were the ANC's problem alone, said Zikalala.

"It is our submission that these killings are a broader, societal problem, one that was inherited from our past apartheid-colonialism era, whose legacy lingers until this day."

He said political killings from 2011 led the ANC to call for the commission of inquiry.

"In the ANC's own assessment, which is based on law enforcement reports we have analysed, the province has recorded more than 80 killings of politicians since 2011. Victims of this violence include party members and leaders, councillors and candidate councillors," said Zikalala.

He revealed that 19 members of the ANC have been killed since January 2016 alone.

The IFP, NFP and SACP have each seen three of their members killed while one member from the EFF has been killed since January last year, he said.

He said some of the "causal factors" of the killings included contestation for political power, careerism in political office, inter-political conflict and inadequate transformation of the State security apparatus.

'Contestation for political power'

"This contestation for political power is backed by the belief that holding office comes with influence and control over State resources, which can be accessed for material benefit and self enrichment." he said.

He said inter-political conflicts occur mainly in hung municipalities "where the killing of a councillor of a governing party in that municipality creates the real possibilities of changing power balance and leadership of the concerned municipality".

The ANC has been mostly affected by the killings for two main reasons, he said.

"Firstly, the ANC is a governing party and therefore it has more politicians in government compared to all political parties involved. Secondly, because of its size and influence in society, the ANC is found in all corners of this province - in its majority. Therefore it is inherent that the ANC will be mostly affected and smaller parties will be affected according to their size," he said.

Zikalala urged "social players to refrain from grandstanding".

"In instances where individuals or organisations have information regarding any killings, they should report such information to state security and law enforcement agencies and avoid playing to the gallery," he said.

Evidence leader, Advocate Bheki Manyathi, said he needed more time to peruse through the 34-page presentation from the provincial ANC, so he could ask it the relevant questions.

The commission was adjourned until Friday.

Source: News24