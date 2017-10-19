South Africa: Cabinet Commemorates Media Freedom Day

"Media played a critical role in the fight against apartheid, exposing atrocities and brutality committed by the apartheid regime," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

This year marks 40 years since the apartheid regime banned progressive newspapers such as The World, The Weekend World and The Voice.

"Today, media freedom is firmly entrenched in South Africa's Constitution and remains a fundamental feature of our developing nation," Cabinet said.

Cabinet encouraged South Africans to continue to promote access to information and use the right of media freedom responsibly to help build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa for all.

The 19th of October, commonly known as Black Wednesday, is set aside to commemorate media freedom following a one-day crackdown in 1977 on publications and the outlawing of anti-apartheid groups by South Africa's apartheid government.

The commemoration of Media Freedom Day coincides with the celebration of Oliver Reginald Tambo Centenary Month. Communication was one of the most powerful weapons that OR Tambo believed would dismantle the apartheid government and liberate South Africans. He was also instrumental in the establishment of Radio Freedom.