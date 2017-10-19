Cameroon: 19th CPC Party Congress - Xi Jinping to Consolidate African Relations

The Communist Party of China met on October 18, 2017 in its five-yearly congress.

China has begun another journey in its seamless transitions from one administration to another. The Communist Party of China, CPC, on October 18, 2017 began meeting in Beijing in its 19th national congress that marks the start of President Xi Jinping's second and last five-year term in office. The world's eyes are now on China to decipher who has been groomed to succeed Xi in 2022 at the 20th party congress as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President.

China is not only member of the United Nations Security Council, the world's populous country, but more importantly the world's second largest economy. It is Africa's biggest trade, investment and major infrastructure finance partner. President Xi Jinping at the 2015 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, announced 60 billion US dollars to assist in the continent's development in the following three years. The programme, which has seen the development of major connectivity infrastructure in the past two years like rail lines, ports, hydro dams, roads and stadia, ends next year.

To Africa, Xi's final term in office will be one of consolidation of cooperation relations. Apart from bilateral deals that have seen China undertake major infrastructure projects in most African nations, the Chinese are also helping to construct industrial parks for massive absorption of the continent's young unemployed. This is the case with Kenya, Ethiopia, and most recently Congo Brazzaville where the Chinese are building two industrial parks. A major shoe industrial plant is due to commence in eastern Nigeria soon.

Though South Africa is Africa's lone member of the BRICS major economic bloc, the grouping's financial institutions like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank have been funding projects on the continent and are open to new African members. Moreover, a number of countries, including Zimbabwe, have turned to the Chinese Yuan as reserve currency in preference to the US dollar.

According to Alpha Condé, Guinea Conakry President and African Union Chair, the continental body has decided to henceforth act with better coordination. Several leaders were chosen to be spokes people for the continent in their particular domains. By so doing and focusing on a few priorities at a time, Africa can get the best from its cooperation ties with China, President Condé told Cameroon Tribune in the Chinese city of Yinchuan last month.

The Communist Party of China met on October 18, 2017 in its five-yearly congress.

China has begun another journey in its seamless transitions from one administration to another. The Communist Party of China, CPC, on October 18, 2017 began meeting in Beijing in its 19th national congress that marks the start of President Xi Jinping's second and last five-year term in office. The world's eyes are now on China to decipher who has been groomed to succeed Xi in 2022 at the 20th party congress as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President.

China is not only member of the United Nations Security Council, the world's populous country, but more importantly the world's second largest economy. It is Africa's biggest trade, investment and major infrastructure finance partner. President Xi Jinping at the 2015 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, announced 60 billion US dollars to assist in the continent's development in the following three years. The programme, which has seen the development of major connectivity infrastructure in the past two years like rail lines, ports, hydro dams, roads and stadia, ends next year.

To Africa, Xi's final term in office will be one of consolidation of cooperation relations. Apart from bilateral deals that have seen China undertake major infrastructure projects in most African nations, the Chinese are also helping to construct industrial parks for massive absorption of the continent's young unemployed. This is the case with Kenya, Ethiopia, and most recently Congo Brazzaville where the Chinese are building two industrial parks. A major shoe industrial plant is due to commence in eastern Nigeria soon.

Though South Africa is Africa's lone member of the BRICS major economic bloc, the grouping's financial institutions like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank have been funding projects on the continent and are open to new African members. Moreover, a number of countries, including Zimbabwe, have turned to the Chinese Yuan as reserve currency in preference to the US dollar.

According to Alpha Condé, Guinea Conakry President and African Union Chair, the continental body has decided to henceforth act with better coordination. Several leaders were chosen to be spokes people for the continent in their particular domains. By so doing and focusing on a few priorities at a time, Africa can get the best from its cooperation ties with China, President Condé told Cameroon Tribune in the Chinese city of Yinchuan last month.