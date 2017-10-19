Gambia: Domestic League Clubs Train for League Season

Domestic league clubs have started stretching their muscles for the country's new domestic league season set to kick off next month.

The current league champions Gambia Armed Forces and FF Cup champions Hawks are both preparing for the new league season's traditional curtain raiser, after clinching the league title and league cup respectively last season.

Real De Banjul, who finished third-place behind second-place Marimoo last season, are currently preparing for the new league season, after their disappointed campaign.

The City boys are now managed by former Banjul United Coach Majorr Saine, after replacing Coach Modou Lamin Sey, at the end of 2016-2017 season.

Gamtel finished mid-table last season and, will hope to improve their weaknesses after their dismal performance last season under Coach Ousman Njie.

The telecommunication giants are now coached by former Brikama United trainer Sulayman Kuyateh, after replacing Coach Ousman Njie, at the end of 2016-2017 season.

Steve Biko, who finished one place above relegation safety last season, is also stretching up their muscles free for the new season after the dismal campaign.

The newly-promoted sides Banjul United and Fortune FC are also preparing well for their new season after gaining promotion to the top flight last season.

Banjul United and Fortune FC will both brawl to win their games to stay in the top flight and avoid relegation to the second division.