19 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Kabba, Fouzzi Agree Terms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Source- Gff.

Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kabba Bajo is rolling down his CAF engagement with an array of engagements on the fringes of his CAF activities with his counterparts in Cairo.

Sequel to Kabba's engagement with the Egyptian FA president at the beginning of the weekend, another bilateral one was held between The Gambia and Morocco where Lamin Kabba Bajo met his Moroccan counterpart Mr. Fouzzi Leekja in Rabat on Monday October 16 October 2017 for yet another fruitful meeting.

The two presidents reviewed and discussed the existing bilateral cooperation between the Gambia and Morocco Football Federations which both agreed is being implemented satisfactorily.

Mr. Fouzzi agreed to his Gambian counterpart's request to continue hosting their national teams in training camps in Morocco anytime the need arises.

He also promised to assist The Gambia in developing one Football ground in the provinces.

Mr. Fouzzi further promised to consider assisting the GFF with means of transportation for the national teams, amongst many others like in the area of technical cooperation and development.

President Bajo's visit to Rabat Morocco was at the invitation of the Moroccan Federation's President and sponsored by his federation.

Gambia

Soccer - Gambia National Women U-17 Team Return Home

The Gambia national women U-17 team on Tuesday 17 October 2017 returned home after beating their West African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.