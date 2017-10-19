Gambia: Kabba, Fouzzi Agree Terms

Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kabba Bajo is rolling down his CAF engagement with an array of engagements on the fringes of his CAF activities with his counterparts in Cairo.

Sequel to Kabba's engagement with the Egyptian FA president at the beginning of the weekend, another bilateral one was held between The Gambia and Morocco where Lamin Kabba Bajo met his Moroccan counterpart Mr. Fouzzi Leekja in Rabat on Monday October 16 October 2017 for yet another fruitful meeting.

The two presidents reviewed and discussed the existing bilateral cooperation between the Gambia and Morocco Football Federations which both agreed is being implemented satisfactorily.

Mr. Fouzzi agreed to his Gambian counterpart's request to continue hosting their national teams in training camps in Morocco anytime the need arises.

He also promised to assist The Gambia in developing one Football ground in the provinces.

Mr. Fouzzi further promised to consider assisting the GFF with means of transportation for the national teams, amongst many others like in the area of technical cooperation and development.

President Bajo's visit to Rabat Morocco was at the invitation of the Moroccan Federation's President and sponsored by his federation.