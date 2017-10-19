Gambia: Farafenni General Hospital Gets New CEO

The new Chief Executive Officer of Farafenni General Hospital, Wandifa Samateh, has spoken of the hospital's commitment to improve and strengthen health care services and contribute to quality health for all.

Wandifa Samateh was speaking recently at his office in Farafenni, North Bank Region to sound the new management plan and challenges in providing quality health.

He noted that the hospital received referrals from NBR, LRR and CRR north and disclosed that the hospital received medical doctors from Cuba mainly specialists and consultant surgeons to provide efficient and proper diagnostics to patients.

CEO Samateh hailed his predecessor, Dr. Mamadi Cham, for placing the hospital on sound footing in ensuring that the hospital provides reliable and effective health care services.

He applauded parastatal for their unflinching support to the hospital in ensuring that medical equipment and supplies are available to boost service delivery.

The hospital boss underscored the importance management attached to community involvement and participation in decision making process, citing their representation at hospital board of directors.

Commenting on accessibility of drugs, CEO Samateh noted that the hospital ensures availability of drugs for inpatients to limit out of pocket expenditure.

He thanked the 2nd Military Infantry Battalion and Fire and Rescue Services in Farafenni for providing regular blood donation to patients.

He noted that the advancement of health care delivery calls for concerted efforts of all and reiterated the need for citizens of North Bank Region in the Diaspora and business community to support the hospital in complementing government's efforts in providing quality health care services.

He thanked the community of Walalan for their annual donation of coose to supplement patients feeding, and called on government to support them with vehicles to boost service delivery.

The CEO acknowledged the enormous contribution from Trust Bank in ensuring that medical supplies at their adopted maternity ward are available, GPA contributed in the refurbishment, provision of medical equipment and supplies to adopted Medical Ward, SSHFC for donating farm produce and of recent the Farafenni Marathon Association adopted surgical department.

CEO Samateh reiterated that the hospital belongs to the community and therefore community support was highly appreciated by the management and board.