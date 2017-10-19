19 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Tourism Minister Tours Tourism Facilities

By Njie Baldeh

The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hon. Hamat Bah on Tuesday started a familiarisation tour to all tourism facilities in the country.

The minister was accompanied by senior officials from his ministry, Gambia Tourism Board officials, tourism stakeholders as well as media personnel reporting on tourism.

Speaking to journalists during the tour, the Tourism Minister thanked all hotel proprietors and managers for working hard for the preparation towards the new season.

He said the tour, for him, was meant to get first hand information on what obtained on the ground because in the last seven to eight months, the government had invested a lot in trying to promote destination Gambia.

The Tourism Minister told journalists that he was very impressed about what he had seen so far, adding that some of the hotels are extremely doing well while some need a bit of push.

Abdoulie Hydara, director general of the Gambia Tourism Board, added that they have started another season, saying that this was customary and traditional that before the season began, they tour all the tourism facilities within the country to see the preparation.

"We have seen quite a number of establishments and facilities, some are still under renovation and some have completed their renovation," he noted.

Bakary Jammeh, Chairman Governing Council of the Gambia Tourism Board, echoed similar sentiments that this was a traditional tour to look at the state of preparedness of the tourism facilities in the country before the start of any new tourist season.

