Gambia: Serrekunda East Share Booty With Kombo East in Super Nawettan

Serrekunda East on Tuesday shared spoils with debutants Kombo East in the 2017 Fibank Gambia Limited-sponsored Super Nawettan, played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

The 2014 Super Nawettan champions Serrekunda East came from behind to draw 1-1 with Kombo East, who made their debut in the country's biggest community football jamboree this year.

Debutants Kombo East was the first side to put the ball at the back of the net.

Serrekunda East responded swiftly and leveled the scores before break to share the points.

Elsewhere, Serrekunda West also shared points with Sukuta, after their goalless draw at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda on the same day.

Both Serrekunda East and Kombo East have bagged 1 point each in group C, after their 1-1 in their opening group fixtures.

Brufut that has zero point are yet to play a game in this year's Super Nawettan and are set to rub shoulders with Kombo East today at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Serrekunda West and Sukuta both have earned a single point each, following their goalless draw in their opening group fixtures.

BEM also yet to play a match has zero point and is slated to face Sukuta and Serrekunda West in their group fixtures.