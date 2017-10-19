Gambia: China to Construct Basse to Koina Road, 2 Bridges

The People's Republic of China has kick started the formal process for the construction of Basse-Fatoto - Koina Road and two bridges, namely Basse-Wulli bridge and Fatoto-Passamass bridge, a press release from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure has said.

A team of technicians from China are currently in the country to carry out feasibility studies for the construction of the said road and bridges.

According to the statement, the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Bai Lamin Jobe, received the team of technicians at his office on Monday. The team was led by the Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, Mr. Zhang Jiming.

Ambassador Jiming said the timing and relevance of the project for the construction of the road and bridges "signals a renewed and sustained bilateral cooperation between The Gambia and China".

This project comes at the heels of the International Conference Centre project which has already begun in earnest.

The ambassador said the team is here to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the construction of the Basse-Fatoto- Koina road and the two bridges.

He intimated that the outcome of the feasibility studies, including survey and design, will determine the type of road, its related cost and all the specifications for the construction of the projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), based on the outcome of the feasibility, will be generated and signed by the two governments for the implementation to proceed. The studies will cover at least four weeks to be jointly undertaken by the team of consultants from China and technicians from the National Roads Authority (NRA).

The team is expected to leave for the sites on Wednesday, 18 October, 2017, and will be camped in Basse for the duration of the study.

In his welcoming remarks the Honourable Minister, Hon. Bai Lamin Jobe, extended profound appreciation to the government of the People's Republic of China, on behalf of the government of The Gambia for yet another demonstration of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He mentioned that government of The Gambia attaches great importance and urgency to the construction of this road and the bridges as it will complete the south bank trunk road, which will address substantial socio-economic development of Upper River Region (URR). He promised the team the full support of the Ministry during their stay in the country.