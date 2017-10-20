19 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NFF Plans to Spend N6.4 Billion in 2018

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has announced that its total budget for 2018 activities is N6.4 billion (N6,382,500,310).

This was part of the decision reached by the General Assembly of the NFF in Jos on Thursday.

"The General Assembly approved the NFF Financial Statement for the year 2016 and the 2018 Budget as proposed.

"The Federation's total budget for year 2018 activities is the sum of N6,382,500,310.00. The guaranteed revenues from sponsors and government subvention is the sum of N3,062,500,310.00, leaving a shortfall of the sum of N3,320,000,000.00, which the Federation has to work to augment through sponsorships and special interventions," the communique from the meeting stated.

The NFF will be getting a minimum of $12 million from FIFA as participation fee for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

