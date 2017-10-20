19 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Investigates Clashes Between Nigeria, Cameroon Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Senate has mandated its committees on Police Affairs and National Security to investigate clashes between border communities in Nigeria and Cameroon, which has claimed lives and property of Nigerians.

The resolution to this effect emanated from a point of order raised by John Enoh (APC-Cross River) during plenary on Thursday.

Mr. Enoh said that it was the federal government's duty to protect its citizens from internal and external aggression, lamenting that affected people from his political jurisdiction had been abandoned to attacks from Cameroonian aggressors.

He said, "I rise to call attention to a dire and serious security situation that is occurring in my senatorial district between the communities in Cross River and communities in Cameroon.

"This crisis has taken international dimension. The porous nature of our borders, especially at that particular axis, is a great concern.

"The main reason why government exists is to protect people's lives and property; I therefore call on Nigerian authorities to increase security presence because there is still rising tension in that part of the country."

The lawmaker also urged the security agencies to see how much help they could provide to ensure that people in that area were protected.

In his remark, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, stressed that it was the responsibility of government to provide adequate security at the borders and also ensure safety and security of the citizenry in the country.

He, therefore, referred the matter to the Committees on Police Affairs and National Security, mandating them to carry out a thorough job on the conflict and report back to the chamber.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Unions React to Govt's Move to Implement 'No Work, No Pay' ‎During Strikes

Labour officials have faulted the plan by the federal government to implement the 'No work No pay" rule over workers'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.