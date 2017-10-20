Photo: The Daily Observer

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine on Thursday rushed to the Civil Division of the Kampala High Court to challenge a ban imposed on his musical shows by the Uganda Police. He says he has lost sh300 million as a result of the ban.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Frank Mwesigwa confirmed early this week said Bobi Wine would not be allowed to perform at live concerts until investigations into his conduct at recent events are completed.

Mwesigwa was responding to a request by Balunywa Promotions Ltd, an events company, to get police security ahead of Bobi Wine's planned show at Colline Hotel in Mukono.

"Unfortunately we are not granting permission for the show because during the previous show at One Love Beach Busabala, he uttered words that are inciteful (sic) to the public and he is now under investigations," was the response Balunywa Promotions Ltd got in a letter from Police.

Bobi Wine contends that all his adult life he has been earning a living through live music performances until on October 08, 2017 when police banned his shows citing security concerns, something he claims is in violation of his right to work and freedoms of speech, liberty and movement.

Through his lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi , Bobi Wine says he has lost sh300 million for cancelled shows at Colline Hotel Mukono, Kamuli and in Kasese district where he had been invited between October 12 and 21.

In an interview with NBS Television on Thursday, Police's Mwesigwa said that though music is not supposed to be partisan Bobi Wine was using music to push his political ambitions.

"We did not refuse Bobi Wine to perform on musical concerts; rather we refused Hon.Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert to be on musical concerts, " Mwesigwa said, adding "We want him to know that there is a difference between Bobi Wine and MP Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert."

"We have noticed that Bobi Wine has been turning into Hon. Kyagulanyi to make political statements at Music shows, Bobi Wine is free to perform on Musical concerts, but the moment we see Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi on stage, we shall arrest him."

Kyagulanyi states that unless court intervenes in his situation, his livelihood and that of his family hangs in jeopardy, because Mwesigwa has allegedly threatened to end his music career.

According to the complainant, the claimed sh300 million arise out of partial payments music promoters had made to Bobi Wine, and numerous advertisements inform of banners and posters that were plucked down by police men and crime preventers.

Now Bobi Wine wants the High Court in Kampala to issue orders prohibiting the Attorney General and Kampala Metropolitan police commander Mwesigwa from permanently interfering in his stage performances.

"I decided to run to court because police, which is supposed to protect me as I enjoy my rights, is instead violating them. As a Ugandan, I have a right to do business like any other musician," Kyagulanyi told reporters shortly after filing his application

The case file has been allocated to Justice Henrietta Wolayo for hearing on Monday October 23, 2017.