Uganda: Bobi Wine Sues Police, Seeks Shs300m for Cancelled Shows

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has sued the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Frank Mwesigwa and government for cancelling his music shows.

Through his lawyers, M/s Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates, Bobi Wine has taken Mwesigwa and the government to the High court (Civil Division) and seeking for Shs 300 million in compensation for the cancelled concerts in Mukono, Kamuli, Kasese and Kampala. He also accuses the police of also restricting his movements within the country.

In a police letter, wrongly dated October 19 but issued on Tuesday October 17, the Kampala police commander cancelled the Bobi Wine's show at Colline Hotel in Mukono accusing the MP of uttering words that were inciting the public at last weekend's concert at One Love Beach in Busabala.

Mwesigwa said, Bobi Wine had failed to differentiate between Bobi Wine the musician and Robert Kyagulanyi the MP.

"We want him to know that there is a difference between Bobi Wine and Hon Robert Kyagulanyi, we have noticed that Bobi Wine has been turning into Hon Kyagulanyi to make political statements at Music shows, that is not what we agreed on", Mwesigwa said.

Mwesigwa further went on to say that Bobi Wine had turned his Busabala concert, into a political rally when he asked revelers about their views on the 'age limit' bill currently before the committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The unpopular and controversial Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.2) 2017 tabled by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi, seeks, among other things; to lift the presidential age limit from capped between 35 and 75 years. Earlier, police had issued directives barring MPs from consulting voters outside their constituencies.

"I received instructions yesterday from my client, Hon Bobi Wine complaining that his movements are restricted and his right to liberty of movement is being violated and that his liberty to work and earn a living under Article 40 has been taken away from him", said human rights lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuzi.

"The Police throughout Uganda is not allowing him to hold any music shows. As you all know, that is where he earns his living that is how he supports his family and this is not correct, it is unconstitutional, it is illegal and we don't expect it from this current government, which fought for people's freedoms", he added.

Since securing the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat with more than 80 per cent of the vote, Bobi Wine has held various music concerts in various parts of the country including Gulu, Mbale, Mubende among others. The shows have attracted large youthful crowds that naturally connect with the popular musician.

Kyagulanyi accuses the police of witch hunting him for expressing his political views at the music concerts, saying this is done allover the world and has been done in Uganda before when several artists were contracted by the ruling party, NRM to sing and show support at President Yoweri Museveni's campaign rallies.

"Artists allover the world express themselves through music. My fellow artists here in Uganda also sing about political views. Some of them have different political views different from mine. You have seen my fellow artists singing Tubonga Naawe but they are not stopped. They still work , I wonder why the government and the police in particular is witch hunting me and I seek help from the courts of law", said Kyagulanyi.

Bobi Wine also asked court for a prohibition order; prohibiting police from further violating his freedom of movement and allow him to stage his shows without any hindrance. According to his lawyer, they expect to court to set a date for the hearing of the case next week, because his client has been stopped from earning a living.