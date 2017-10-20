Malawi: Carlsberg Malawi's First Ever Beer Festival in Lilongwe to Cerebrate Fashion, Arts and Culture

Carlsberg Malawi Limited plans to host Malawi's first ever beer festival to be held at Lilongwe Golf Club from November 17 to November 19.

He added: "The beer fest is one other way where we are giving arts and culture enthusiasts, including musicians, a platform to showcase their work. What we are offering is a platform for the talent that is out there to exhibit their work. It is about the general public appreciating the good work that is already done in Malawi. What was lacking was the platform and I feel that the beer fest will create a platform where talent can be appreciated and paid using this platform."

Hip-Hop artist, Fredokiss is expected to lead the hoard of urban artists expected to patronize the event. Black Missionaries and Lucius Banda will also be in attendance to spice up the event.

This is first of its kind beer festival in Malawi especially organized by the beverage producer.

This year's event will be characterized by various games and on-stage promotions through which patrons will win various prize.