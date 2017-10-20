Rwanda: Word Has It... Is Aurore Mutesi Getting Engaged?

Miss Rwanda 2012 Aurore Mutesi Kayibanda may have moved on with her life, leaving the country and starting a new life in the US, but we are still her keen followers. We are told that the beauty, who has since become a social media queen, may be cooking something exciting.

Aurore, who has been dating photographer Egide Mbabazi, is not shy to share photos that indicate how happy the couple is. However, word has it that after dating for the last three years, the two are ready to take the next step towards cementing their relationship. Rumour has it that Egide met Aurore's family when he came to Rwanda in 2015 and what remains is an engagement ceremony which is expected anytime soon. Aurore has in the past written on her Instagram page a message meant for Egide- where she said that all men need to learn from him how to truly love a woman. Are wedding bells in offing? We shall definitely keep you posted.

****************************************************************

Oda Paccy tired of criticism

Singer Oda Paccy is a tired woman. After she sent pulses racing and tongues wagging with criticism when she released some semi-nude photos last week, the singer is said to be tired of the kind of negative attention that they attracted. She is said to have told those criticising her that she had absolutely no regrets about her decision. Not one to shy away from naysayers, Paccy says that there is nothing that she does without giving it enough thought. Now that is the attitude that we all need.

****************************************************************

Urban Boys' Safi, Nizzo feud takes a twist

Urban Boys' singer Safi Madiba should be enjoying his honeymoon but it seems that he just won't catch a break. He has been the center of rumours after he surprised many with his wedding to Judith Niyonizera-a woman embroiled in a love triangle. His bandmate Nizzo was caught up in the mix after he went on record to say that he was not invited to the wedding and dismissing rumours that he has in the past had a fling with Niyonizera. Nizzo is said to have annoyed Safi further when he said that Judith is "not his type" and that he does not "date her kind".

Safi was diplomatic about the feud recently when he said that he was surprised that Nizzo wanted a written invite. He is said to have been surprised that his bandmate wanted to be treated as an outsider yet he was part of the family. The bad blood between the two has left many of their fans speculating about the future of the band, with most wondering if they are about to split. We will keep an eye on this one.

****************************************************************

Gahongayire to shake off divorce dust with new album

She spent more than two frustrating years pursuing a divorce from her husband; Gabriel Gahima and it seems locally celebrated singer Aline Gahongayire is not the kind of girl who spends time crying over spilt milk.

Gahongayire, who previously said that her marriage failed because she couldn't "agree" with her husband and didn't want to sacrifice her happiness for a complicated relationship, is in the last leg of her rehearsals before she launches her album which she appropriately named 'New Woman.'

Word has it that the album launch, slated for October 27, will be one of a kind. For instance, the singer, unlike the norm, will not have a lineup of curtain raisers. Instead, she will hit the stage and perform solo, taking her fans down memory lane, navigating through her previous seven albums and bringing them to the current one. There is a common saying that goes that 'the best revenge is to be happy'. It looks like Gahongayire has nailed it.

****************************************************************

Sandra Teta is back

There is something about Sandra Teta that you are forced to like even if you don't agree with some of her choices. The socialite, who in the past has been overshadowed by her court appearances and later jail term over issuing bounced cheques, is not a woman that will be kept down. No matter how many times she falls, she just keeps going. After leaving jail and taking a low profile, she slowly made her comeback with a fashion boutique. We are now told that the young former Miss SFB is now back in full swing, working with close friend and beauty queen Vanessa Uwase on an online radio called Safi to deliver what she calls 'real talk'. Fans have been excited by the news since Teta's imprisonment had put Vanessa, who is also her close friend out of circulation. We are keeping an ear out for more.