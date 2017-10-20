Rwanda: K-Club Closed for Renovation

For some time now, one of Kigali's premier night spots, the popular K-Club located at KL House in Nyarutarama has been out of business.

This has sparked speculation about the future of the club, with many people wondering if competition in the night club business had pushed the club to shut its doors.

K-Club has in the past been embroiled in wrangles with city authorities over the club's location at a petrol station.

However, in an exclusive interview with The New Times, the club's owner, Emille Mulego refuted the speculation of closure, saying the club is only undergoing routine renovation.

Mulego further revealed that the club will be reopened at the beginning of December, "bigger and more exciting".

The upscale nightclub was launched on February 3, 2012, before hundreds of guests that included high ranking public officials and diplomats.

Following the temporary closure of K-Club, management has since shifted its focus on The Junction Bar and Restaurant, a sister business located at Remera Kisimenti.

Every Saturday, the venue hosts live band performances (Igisope) featuring the Seruka Music Band and The Junction's resident DJ, Selekta Gomez, who also plays at K-Club.

Seruka music band is a group of young talented Burundian musicians who recently set up base in Kigali following political unrest in Burundi.