Photo: Robert Muhereza/Daily Monitor

Police officers block Kizza Besigye's car shortly after he was intercepted on his way to Kabale on October 19, 2017. Inset is Dr Besigye.

Kabale — Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has been arrested.

Dr Besigye, FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat and the party secretary for mobilization Ingrid Turinawe were on Thursday evening arrested in Burambira village Bubaare Sub county in Rubanda on their way to Kabale District from Rukungiri.

The Regional Police Commander Mr Denis Namuwoza said Dr Besigye is wanted in Rukungiri where he allegedly committed several offences on Wednesday.

"He is wanted in Rukungiri on charges of attempted murder of policemen and holding unlawful assembly," said Mr Namuwoza.

He added that Dr Besigye commanded people who pelted stones at the police officers as they tried to disperse FDC supporters who had gathered to listen to Mr Amuriat who was in the district to solicit for votes.

On their way to Kabale they encountered a police road block at Burambira, about 4 kilometers to Kabale town around 5pm. When Mr Amuriat got out of his vehicle to engage police, he was arrested and locked into police double cabin. Policemen surrounded the vehicles in which Dr Besigye and Ms Turinawe were travelling.

The politicians remained locked in their vehicles and were by the time of filing this story (at 7pm) still surrounded by police.

"We are still persuading him to get out of the vehicle so that we take him to Rukungiri," Mr Namuwoza said.