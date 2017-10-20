Kenya: Thirsty Socialite Huddah Drools Over Vanessa Mdee's Ex

Photo: allafrica.com

Huddah crushing on Bongo flava Juma Jux.

They say one man's WCW is another man's TBT. This is why Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has confessed to having a huge crush on bongo flava songbird Vanessa Mdee's ex-boyfriend, Juma Jux.

The socialite said she would love to date Jux, also a bongo star in his own right, if an opportunity presented itself.

In fact, she once texted him on his Instagram via DM (Direct message).

Recently, Huddah was in Tanzania for her business escapades where she made the revelation while speaking to an Entertainment TV programme Nivrana on EATV.

While answering a question from the host Deogratius Kithama on what kind of a man he would love to date, the petite sexy lass said, Jux and went on to elaborate why.

STYLE AND FASHION

According to Huddah, Jux's sense of style and fashion blows her off and is not compared to most men as it is unique.

"... Sijawahi kumtumia mwanamume message like 'hey', ila siku moja nilikuwa na scroll kwenye Internet nikamtumia message 'Your style is on another level'. Anything he wears just looks good. Na mimi napenda watu wasio na style ya kawaida, I like someone who tries, usivae kama society inavyotaka kukuona that's what makes you unique. His style is dope," drooled Huddah.

She went on to say that he has a nice body accompanied by good looks hence she would not mind dating him as they are both single currently.

"Aaah, nafikiri ni mwanaume ambaye naweza kuwa naye kwenye mahusiano. Si he is free? Yupo single? Hata mimi nitapatikana... " she said.

Jux, who has been ranked as the most stylish and fashionable artiste in Tanzania, was until this year in a relationship with Vanessa Mdee that had lasted for close to two years before they parted ways.