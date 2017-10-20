18 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Expels North Korean Arms Dealers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
State Minister for International Relations Henry Okello Oryem
By Risdel Kasasira

Kampala — Uganda has stopped transaction with and also expelled representatives of a North Korean company that deals in exportation of arms.

The Foreign Affairs ministry said it was complying with the UN Security Council Resolutions that imposed sanctions on North Korea for developing nuclear weapons.

A letter from the ministry dated September 15 to the North Korean Embassy in Kampala said the representatives of the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID) were directed to leave the country.

"Accordingly, the government of Uganda has undertaken a number of measures, including any dealings with a sanctioned entity - Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID) - and demanded withdrawal of its representatives in Uganda," the letter read in part.

Under UN resolution 1718, all member states are required to prevent any direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms to North Korea.

Based on Article 25 of the UN Charter, Uganda as a member of the United Nations is under obligation to enforce the resolution.

The two officials have been identified as Yu Kyong-Jin and Jong Kuk-Chol. The State Minister for International Relations, Mr Henry Okello Oryem, said yesterday that the KOMID representatives were expected to leave the country after the letter.

"I don't know whether they have left. But they got the notice through the embassy," he said.

KOMID, a state-owned company, has offices in several countries around the world and facilitates sale of weapons for the North Korean government.

Mr Oryem said Uganda will continue updating the UN on the measures it is taking to comply with the UN resolutions.

Last month, Uganda said it would also not renew the contracts government had signed with North Korea to train UPDF soldiers. In 2015, Uganda was listed among the top five countries across the world that had close ties with North Korea.

Uganda

MPs Kato Lubwama, Muwanga Kivumbi Arrested Over Age Limit

Police have fired teargas and live bullets to disperse a group of protestors opposed to the amendment of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.