Kevin Anderson on Thursday cruised into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open, defeating Hyeon Chung of South Korea in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Anderson, the second seed for the tournament, managed 18 aces in the match and will now play Fernando Verdasco of Spain in the quarter-finals.

In September, the big serving South African reached the US Open final, before losing 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to Rafael Nadal who claimed his 16th Grand Slam title.

Anderson, along with South African doubles specialist Raven Klaasen has been nominated for an 2017 ATP World Tour award.The candidates for the awards are the Top 25 players in the ATP Race To London and Top 15 teams in the ATP Doubles Race To London - as of September 11, 2017.

The tennis public can vote at the ATP website.

Voting closes on Tuesday, November 7.

Results from the ATP Stockholm Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Second round

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x1) bt Jerzy Janowicz (POL) 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

Mischa Zverev (GER x5) bt Viktor Troicki (SRB) 6-2, 6-3

Yuichi Sugita (JPN x7) bt Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Juan Martn Del Potro (ARG x4) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)

Kevin Anderson (RSA x2) bt Hyeon Chung (KOR) 6-3, 6-2

Sport24