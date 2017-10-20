Uganda: Police Officer Shoots Self At FFU Headquarters

Kampala — Police officers at the Field Force Unit (FFU) base in Naguru, a Kampala suburb were left in panic after their colleague Constable George Adimo shot himself dead.

The deputy police spokesperson, Ms Polly Namaye said Constable Adimo shot himself over unknown reasons. Adimo had been deployed at the quarter guard with two other constables and their supervisor at the rank of a Corporal.

The deceased, according to Ms Namaye started grumbling with himself at around 10:30pm on Wednesday, cocked his gun and later went on a shooting spree.

"His colleagues heard him grumbling and they took off once he cocked his gun. He shot towards their direction before he turned the gun at himself. We suspect he wanted to kill them too," Ms Namaye said.

Police said the officers who had fled the scene returned and found him still alive and lying in a pool of blood. He rushed to Mulago hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said he had been on and off his duty without explanation. Days before his death, Adimo reportedly intimated to his supervisor that he was having "challenges with his family."

"When his supervisor noticed that something was not well with his life, he sat him down to understand his situation. He told him that his wife had abandoned him and the children," she said.

Police added that Adimo looked well at the time he signed for his gun at 17:30 hours on Wednesday evening. He did not show any sign of unwillingness to work that could have helped his supervisors to rest him.

Adimo believed to have been in his early 30s had served in Uganda police Force for 10 years. He was among the 17th intake and hailed from Langi sub-region. Ms Namaye said Adimo's body was to be taken to the city morgue for a postmortem. She said burial arrangement were underway as a team of detectives had been assigned to establish the real cause of his suicide.

In February this year, a police officer attached to VIP Protection Unit killed himself after shooting his wife dead. Godfrey Sabiti, who resided at Nsambya barracks, killed his wife before turning the same gun at himself after he allegedly tested HIV positive. Documents that were retrieved by the police showed Mr Sabiti's wife, Akol and their children had all their HIV results reading negative.