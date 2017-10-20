19 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Officer Shoots Self At FFU Headquarters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Police officers at the Field Force Unit (FFU) base in Naguru, a Kampala suburb were left in panic after their colleague Constable George Adimo shot himself dead.

The deputy police spokesperson, Ms Polly Namaye said Constable Adimo shot himself over unknown reasons. Adimo had been deployed at the quarter guard with two other constables and their supervisor at the rank of a Corporal.

The deceased, according to Ms Namaye started grumbling with himself at around 10:30pm on Wednesday, cocked his gun and later went on a shooting spree.

"His colleagues heard him grumbling and they took off once he cocked his gun. He shot towards their direction before he turned the gun at himself. We suspect he wanted to kill them too," Ms Namaye said.

Police said the officers who had fled the scene returned and found him still alive and lying in a pool of blood. He rushed to Mulago hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said he had been on and off his duty without explanation. Days before his death, Adimo reportedly intimated to his supervisor that he was having "challenges with his family."

"When his supervisor noticed that something was not well with his life, he sat him down to understand his situation. He told him that his wife had abandoned him and the children," she said.

Police added that Adimo looked well at the time he signed for his gun at 17:30 hours on Wednesday evening. He did not show any sign of unwillingness to work that could have helped his supervisors to rest him.

Adimo believed to have been in his early 30s had served in Uganda police Force for 10 years. He was among the 17th intake and hailed from Langi sub-region. Ms Namaye said Adimo's body was to be taken to the city morgue for a postmortem. She said burial arrangement were underway as a team of detectives had been assigned to establish the real cause of his suicide.

In February this year, a police officer attached to VIP Protection Unit killed himself after shooting his wife dead. Godfrey Sabiti, who resided at Nsambya barracks, killed his wife before turning the same gun at himself after he allegedly tested HIV positive. Documents that were retrieved by the police showed Mr Sabiti's wife, Akol and their children had all their HIV results reading negative.

Uganda

It Is High Time Africa Prohibited Foreigners From Observing Elections

Since independence, African states have swallowed the lie that the legitimacy of their periodic general elections can be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.