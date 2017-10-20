Uganda: Airtel Commit Shs100m As Fufa Revamp Awards

Kampala — Last season, the Airtel Fufa Awards attracted controversy after Muhammad Shaban beat Dennis Onyango and Faruok Miya to the MVP award.

This was after the two categories of foreign and home-based players were merged with many believing South Africa-based Onyango, an African player of the year, was a more deserving candidate.

That has since changed following yesterday's launch of the 2017 awards set for December 01 at Speke Resort, Munyonyo.

This year's MVP is set to be chosen from a pool of local-based players who excelled in the 2016/2017 season.

Consequently, Godfrey Ssserunkuma and Muzamir Mutyaba who helped KCCA to a first league a cup double were selected alongside former SC Villa captain Taddeo Lwanga.

"The intention of the Airtel FUFA Awards is to ensure that the winners do not remain the same," Dennis Mbidde, organizing committee chairperson said in his opening remarks at the launch.

Airtel like last season have offered shs100m for the event while Round Bob managing director David Gonahasa announced a $5000 sponsorship for the two MVP winners to facilitate their travel expenses to Dubai.

This year's winners will also walk away with cars.

"I would like to commend the platform that is offering this opportunity. When you look at the category of the ladies, these are players that have come through the grassroots and put in a lot of effort," Airtel Uganda brand & Communications manager Remmy Kisakye stated.

Vanessa Kalungi and Fazilah Ikwaput join last year's winner as the nominees for the MVP gong.

No other nominees were announced by Fufa head of communication Ahmed Hussein for the other nine categories.

All 11 category winners will be chosen by SMS voting courtesy of SMS One Media.

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) offered shs10m towards the organization of the event.