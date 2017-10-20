19 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Injure Boniface Mwangi During City Centre Demo - Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Boniface Mwangi
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi says he was "carrying a giant, dummy bullet" with the words #StopKillingUs when a police pushed him and "then fired to my chest, point blank!".
By Brian Moseti

Activist Boniface Mwangi suffered a burn mark on his chest after an anti-police officer lobbed a tear-gas canister straight at him.

Mr Mwangi suffered the injury on Thursday morning while leading a demo to protest recent killings of protesters by police.

Mr Mwangi and his Team Courage protesters had assembled at Freedom Corner when anti-riot police moved in to disperse them.

He got injured in the ensuing melee.

Police later lobbied teargas at Jevanjee Garden to disperse members of the group who had regrouped there.

More as we get it

Kenya

Ruling Party Sues Opposition Leaders Over Bid to Derail New Poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has sued opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.