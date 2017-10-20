Uganda: Bakuli-Nakulabye Road Project Stalls As Vendors Refuse to Vacate

Kampala — The ongoing construction of Bakuli-Nakulabye-Kasubi Road, whose completion is anticipated by February 2018, is likely to stall as Kasubi vendors have vowed not to vacate the road reserve until government relocates them to a suitable place.

In a three-hour crisis meeting that was convened at the President's office by Kampala Minister Beti Kamya on Wednesday, vendors maintained their earlier stance of not vacating the contested road reserve, accusing government of working at a snail's pace to address their demands.

The vendors stormed the minister's office without any prior notification to her.

Mr Musa Katerega, a vendor, told the minister that although Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had pledged to buy two acres of land on Hoima Road, they are not ready to relocate there, saying the space is not enough.

"We can't relocate to that proposed land because it can't accommodate all of us. Secondly, politicians have involved themselves in KCCA's procurement process to get us new land and they are pushing for the land in question because they have their personal interests," Mr Katerega said.

He added that they were in talks with the owner of the land on which Kasubi Family Primary School sits to allow them relocate to part of it.

However, controversy ensued over the school as vendors were pitted against each other over a plan to demolish it.

Whereas some wanted it demolished to pave way for their relocation, others protested the move, arguing that it is the only school in the area.

The Buganda Land Board and KCCA later intervened and ordered the vendors off the school land.

The Bakuli-Nakulabye-Kasubi Road, when completed, will connect to the Northern Bypass with four lanes.

It is one of the city roads which are being constructed under the Second Kampala Infrastructural and Institutional Development Project (KIIDP-2).

The five-year project, whose implementation started in May 2015, is funded by World Bank and it seeks to enhance infrastructural and institutional capacity of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and improve urban mobility for inclusive economic growth. The entire project will cost $183.7m.

The project has two components: the first component is the widening and construction of city roads, drainage and associated infrastructure.

The second component is the institutional and systems development support - this aims to strengthen the capacity of KCCA to deliver on its mandate.

The project is being implemented by KCCA in the five divisions of Kampala: Central, Nakawa, Makindye, Kawempe, and Rubaga.

During the heated meeting, Ms Kamya assured vendors that they wouldn't be displaced by the ongoing works before KCCA finds a suitable place to relocate them.

She, however, warned KCCA officials and politicians against connivance, adding that the entire process must be transparent to avoid further encumbrances that may arise.

"This is a government programme and we expect due diligence in whatever stage of the procurement process. Politicians must back off this process because it's none of their business, and as the line minister, I will investigate the concerns raised by you [vendors] and make a resolution. I assure you that no one will evict you," she said amid cheers.

Ms Kamya added that although vendors claimed that they were in talks with the owner of the land on which Kasubi Family Primary School sits to give them part of the land, she would verify their claim by corroborating it with the position of the land owner. But, Ms Doreen Akatuhwera, the head of KCCA procurement department, told vendors during the meeting that the procurement process takes some time because it has to go through different stages.

"Those who are telling you that we have already made the decision on which land to buy for you are totally lying to you because the process is quite long. You need to be patient as we complete this exercise," she said.

Ms Akatuhwera explained that vendors will be allowed to give their views on the acquired land and that in a situation where they disagree with it, they will be given opportunity to present their choices for consideration.

Mr Li Wanhong, the project manager of China Railway Seventh Group Co. Ltd (CRSG), which was contracted to construct the Bakuli-Nakulabye Kasubi Road, recently said its completion had been delayed due to untimely compensation of residents affected by the project.

While meeting Kampala City religious leaders in July, KCCA executive director, Ms Jennifer Musisi, blamed the delayed completion of Bakuli-Kasubi Road on politicians whom she accused of telling Kasubi market vendors not to relocate.

Signaled junctions that have been constructed in the city by KCCA under the KIIDP-2 project include: Kabira on Kira Road, Fairway Junction on Yusuf Lule Road, and Bwaise Junction on Mambule Road.

The completed roads and signaled junctions are slowly reducing congestion and they have given Kampala City a facelift.