Uganda: Age Limit Debate - Politicians Must Learn to Listen, Respect Others' Views

Photo: Robert Muhereza/Daily Monitor

Police officers block Kizza Besigye's car shortly after he was intercepted on his way to Kabale on October 19, 2017. Inset is Dr Besigye.

The age limit debate is spreading like wildfire. News about it, and not the good kind, continues to dominate headlines and will certainly rumble on for some time. The Ludicrousness of the invasion of Parliament by security operatives on September 27, the infamous Black Mambas, who stormed the High Court on March 1, 2007, and the Milton Obote's storm that hit Ssekabaka Muteesa's Lubiri on May 24, 1966, will never be forgotten.

So much outcry about chaos at the Parliament chambers and the absurdity of some of the ruling party members. Who is in for and who is against? Yet we have failed to consider one important question.

What happens if we joined our leaders across the political divide in ignoring efforts to unite a country divided by the age limit noise? Well, the supporters of the age limit removal and those against plans to tinker with the 1995 Constitution should learn to be tolerant to divergent views.

But as the age limit debate rages on, it js critical that we pick lessons from the leadership of Imam Hussein Ali, a 7th Century revolutionary leader, who made the ultimate stand for social justice in the face of corruption and tyranny.

He gave everything, including his life, for the dignity of his society. He was killed mercilessly in the notable battle of Karbala yet he died holding on firmly to his principles.

Hussein ibin Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) took a stand against Yazid's illegitimate rule. Yazid was feared and despised for his ruthlessness and trickery. For that reason, Hussein vowed never to pay allegiance to him even if it meant losing his life.

In the battle of Karbala, Hussein had a choice to make. He found himself in a trick situation akin to the current age limit standoff. To endorse Yazid would no doubt mean a handsome reward and a life of luxury. To refuse would invariably lead to dingy consequences. What should he do? What would you or I do? For Hussein, the choice between the easy thing and the right thing was no choice at all. Hussein refused and stood for social justice in the face of corruption and tyranny.

Shia Muslims commemorate the Battle of Karbala every year in the Islamic month of Muharram. The mourning begins on the first day of the Islamic calendar and then reaches its climax on Muharram 10, the day of the battle, known as Ashurah.

It is a day of Majlis, public processions, and great grief in memory of Imam Hussein's imposing death at the hands of a tyrant, his exemplary leadership and greatness. In Uganda, Sabar Islamic Da'wa Group of Uganda recently organised the first procession in the country's history on the streets of Kampala to pay homage to Imam Hussein's legacy.

They also discussed how Ugandans can learn from his teachings to chart away forward in the midst of squabbles over age limit issue.

In the teachings of Imam Hussein, as human beings regardless of our religious or political affiliations, we learn that humanity has been provided with many lessons to learn from the events at Karbala. It is a source of divine enlightenment and a true road to the salvation of mankind. Hussein did not attack Yazid; He was attacked and killed for keeping true to his leadership credentials, meaning he espoused peace and tolerance.

To Imam Hussein, this important tenet requires that whether you are a member of Togikwatako or Gikwateko camp, bear anything that comes your way without showing your bloody attitude because when you show attitude, it shows your arrogance which spoils the debate and breeds confrontation, which is not good for the country.

Imam Hussein was a listener and respected divergent views with humility and despised Yazid's haughtiness.

Imam Hussein kept an open mind and kept the truth without embarrassment. Like the case of the outspoken ruling party members, who were arrested for opposing the removal of presidential age limit and on October 13 chased away from the NRM Caucus meeting by Kiboga Woman Member of Parliament Ruth Nankabirwa, open-mindedness means thinking independently and being just in one's judgments, not simply following others blindly and keeping one's eyes closed.

For instance, on the day of Ashura, Imam Hussein addressed Yazid's troops: "Oh followers of Abu Sufyan! If you are not following the teachings of Islam, then as freemen, be independent of judgment..."

In the life of Imam Hussein, we learn the power of patience in adversity. He also teaches that the numerical superiority of one's enemies does not count when it comes to truth and falsehood.

Allah tells us in the Holy Qur'an that only those who remain patient will receive reward without measure. Imam Hussein, a living example of what the Qur'an taught, was happy to "remain patient" in hardship and endurance and to await his Lords reward. His patience wasn't out of weakness or helplessness, but it was a demonstration of his steadfastness and bravery.

Sheikh Mayambala is the director Sabar Islamic Dawa Group of Uganda located at Gaddafi Road in Old Kampala.