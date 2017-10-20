Nigeria Is Proud of You, Buhari Tells AfDB President, Adesina

Photo: AfDB | Florian Gaertner | photothek.net

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for winning the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate.

Adesina, who is the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), was yesterday expected to be presented the $250,000 prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol, United States.

In a video message released yesterday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the President who poured glowing encomium on Adesina said: "I received with delight the cheery news of your award as 2017 World Food Prize Laureate. Certainly, this did not come to me and many Nigerians as a surprise, given your antecedents and contributions to the development of agriculture across the African continent. "We are very proud of you.

"On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I congratulate you and rejoice with you, your family and the AfDB family on this well-deserved honour. Congratulations."

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that it will soon disclose the names of suspected looters of the national treasury.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami (SAN), gave the indication yesterday in his office in Abuja when he received a delegation from Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

He said: "President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all relevant agencies to compile documents on names of all looters with a view to promptly enforcing the judgment of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

SERAP's Executive Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, who spoke with The Guardian on the development, said it was a very productive meeting with Mr. Malami where critical issues were discussed like the need for the government to obey the judgment delivered in July by Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit No. FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by SERAP."

In another development, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the report of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led investigative panel on the N40 billion cash found at a residential house in Lagos.

The ADP's National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, who spoke yesterday at the third national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the party, also demanded for the report on the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, who was also accused of indulging in corrupt practices.

Sani said that the delay to publicise the report amounts to government paying lip service to the fight against corrupt practices in the polity.

He further stated that the controversy over the $25 billion contract award in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) brings to question President Buhari's commitment to the fight against corruption.