Secretary to the Treasury and permanent secretary, ministry of Finance, Keith Muhakanizi has said he is under pressure to find money to run new districts.

"I am under huge pressure [to fund new districts]," Muhakanizi told reporters at the ministry headquarters in Kampala yesterday.

He was announcing releases of money for the October to December quarter of the 2017/18 financial year. He said Shs 6.7 trillion has been released for two quarters covering July to December, 2017.

"We need to reflect and see whether we need more districts. It is a political issue, and not a technical one. It affects all government finances permanently," he said.

Muhakanizi said creating districts comes with consequences in terms of increased number of parliamentarians, increased town councils, municipalities - all with leaders who must be paid salaries and allowances.

This implies that government spends more money on administration, which would otherwise have gone to development issues.

Creation of new districts has been seen as a political tool used to galvanise support from the local folks. President Museveni, the enthusiastic lead voice behind the new districts phenomenon, often tells his supporters that he 'gave them' districts.

In July, the Electoral commission said new districts would be run by interim leaders and that they would stay in place - for at least six months - until they got money for the polls.

Muhakanizi said when the districts were few, the budget was flexible but now it is extremely hard to get money from anywhere to fund extra activities.

Currently, the number of districts stands at 120 and they are likely to reach 135 by 2020. This is even when the government's five-year planning for 2016/17-2019/20 only carters for 112 districts.

In his national audit report for the year ended December 2016, the auditor general says as many as 143 local government units had staffing levels of below 20 per cent. He said Kibuku district, for instance, has staffing of 10 per cent. Kamuli town council had 89 per cent staffing, ranking as the best.

Muhakanizi said government had also released Shs 300.12 billion to pay arrears government agencies owe to private suppliers. At the start of this financial year, government owed domestic arrears to the tune of Shs 1.2 trillion.