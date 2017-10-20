Uganda: IOM Moves to Bridge Gap Between Police and Slums

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday launched a series of training sessions aimed at strengthening the counter terrorism unit of the police to fight radicalism through community policing.

The training, part of the Strengthening Social Cohesion in Slum (SSCoS) project, aims at incorporating community policing, and human rights principles into the counter terrorism policing. Also, it seeks to find existing gaps within the force and formulate a quick-reference guide highlighting the key principles to be followed.

Speaking at the launch, Ali Abdi, the IOM chief of mission, observed that the training would improve the officers' understanding of the sources of grievances which can lead to alienation of community members. The gap between the forces and the community, he said, would leave the latter vulnerable to violent extremism.

"We believe that these trainings-of-trainers sessions will have a real multiplier effect, as the best practices are cascaded down to many other officers, and town-hall meetings are held to enhance trust between the police and the people," explained Abdi at the SSCoS training held under the theme Your Voice, Your Right Your Protection at Protea hotel in Kampala.

"The trainings will leave the force better placed to work with the communities in a way that prevents violent extremism and improves social cohesion," he said.

Cedric Merel, the head of cooperation at the EU delegation to Uganda, said the aim of the trainings was to bring the police closer to the people so that they work hand in hand to prevent crime.

Merel observed that in slum areas like Bwaise and Katwe community-police relations are so bad that people get up and run any time they see a police officer.

He revealed that in the first phase, 25 counter terrorism police officers would be trained to become trainers. The

sessions will also incorporate international best human rights practices.

"It is my sincere wish that in the future, when the youths in the slums see police officers, they run towards them, not away from them," Merel concluded.

The minister of state for Internal Affairs, Mario Obiga Kania, commended the EU and IOM for their efforts in bettering slum dwellers' lives, especially the youth and women.

Obiga observed that extremism, although not so prevalent in Uganda, is an international problem that must be fought before it spreads. He revealed that government, with the help of international development partners, was combating the vice.

Since January, the EU-funded SSCoS has reached 162 youths below 25 years. They have been trained in vocational skills. It is hoped that up to 1,000 young people will have benefitted from the vocational skills training by 2020 in the slum areas of Bwaise, Katwe, Kisenyi and Kabalagala.