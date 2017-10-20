Photo: Robert Muhereza/Daily Monitor

Police officers block Kizza Besigye's car shortly after he was intercepted on his way to Kabale on October 19, 2017. Inset is Dr Besigye.

Weeks after the September 27 forceful ejection of anti-age removal MPs from parliament, a senior police officer has explained why opposition MPs were manhandled.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Frank Mwesigwa told The Observer last week that after MPs were dragged out of the house chamber, they were stopped from using their cellphones while being driven off in the mobile prison van for fear they would rally the public.

"Like for the arrests on September 27, it was unique in its nature. These MPs had for some weeks been mobilising people to come to parliament, especially those against the age limit amendment," he said.

"So, the purpose of disabling their communication was for safe movement to where we were going, because they could mobilise people through the phone on social media and along the way we land into problems while transporting them to different police stations," he said.

"You know what happened to Libya and Egypt; it was through social media that wars started. [Blocking] communication was to make sure, they were not followed," Mwesigwa added.

The metropolitan police chief was responding to Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda's report about how a police officer, Albert Muhumuza, tried to suffocate them inside the police van by closing all windows and switching off the air condition system.

"I know, the AC is always there since all these vans are new but also when you open windows, somebody can be flashing or waving and this also mobilises people and boda bodas to join them. But when you are inside the van, we put the AC on and move freely," Mwesigwa said.

Muhumuza, a constable under crime intelligence, has gained some notoriety over the way he commands the police mobile vans which transport people under arrest. Muhumuza's assignment, according to Mesigwa, was to deliver the MPs safely to different police stations but not to listen to their complaints about chest, leg or hand pains.

By the time they were dumped into the vans, several MPs were hurting from the roughing-up at the hands of soldiers from the presidential guard's Special Forces Command.

"If there were any complaints, the MPs should inform the division police commanders when they reach, not Muhumuza.

But when a suspect is badly off like in the case of Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality MP), we take him to hospital," he said.

"We took Zaake to Case Clinic and later to Lubaga hospital. If they were collapsing, we would have taken them for treatment," he said.

Each van is fitted out to take only 12 suspects. Mwesigwa said he wanted to remove Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo municipality) from a van to decongest it but they told him not to touch any of them because they wanted to move in solidarity.

Police, he said, mainly targeted MPs who were resisting arrest and those who were not on Speaker Rebecca Kadaga's list for suspension but allegedly interfered with the eviction.

"This is why we arrested Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga MP) and Karuhanga who were not on the list of suspended MPs," he said.

"I don't think he denied them from talking since even Ssemujju said Bobi [Robert Kyagulanyi] requested to speak to his wife. And from one joke to another, the two guys made the ride to Naggalama even shorter. It means they were talking and making jokes which made the journey shorter to Naggalama police," Mwesigwa said.

Ssemujju said, inside that van nicknamed Mpawo atalikaaba, they were seven MPs: Karuhanga, Denis Lee Oguzu (Maracha), Samuel Odonga Otto (Aruu South), Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central), Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Kyadondo East), Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and himself.