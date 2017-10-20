Nigeria: Rohr Picks New Players for Morocco Camp

Super Eagles' coach, Gernot Rohr will release the list of players that would battle Algeria in the last group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifying series next week, officials of the team have revealed.

Super Eagles' Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye said Rohr has listed some new players for the game, adding that preparation for the team's camp in Morocco has been concluded.

Ibitoye said the coach took the match against Algeria serious as a good result could lift Nigeria up in the world rankings ahead of the World draws.

He said, "The Eagles will camp in Morocco to prepare for the clash. The foreign and domestic players are expected to arrive in the North African country on the camp's opening day and to that effect, letters of invitation will be sent to players once the list is out.

After the game, the Eagles will play a friendly game against an African country before the boys return to their clubs."