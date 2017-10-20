Uganda: Besigye Arrested in Kabale, Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder

Photo: Robert Muhereza/Daily Monitor

Police officers block Kizza Besigye's car shortly after he was intercepted on his way to Kabale on October 19, 2017. Inset is Dr Besigye.

At about 7:30pm yesterday, FDC former presidential candidate Col Kizza Besigye was arrested in Kabale.

A string of charges including, murder and attempted murder of police officers were brought against him for his alleged role in the clashes in Rukungiri in which a 22 year old Edison Nasasira was killed by shooting on Wednesday.

Nasasira became the first casualty in the opposition campaign against regime efforts to lift presidential age limits. Authorities in Kampala said they will still enforce a contentious Monday directive stopping joint consultative MPs' meetings.

The commandant Kampala Metropolitan Police, Frank Mwesigwa, said yesterday that opposition MPs risk facing the full force of the law.

The police's resolve flew in the face of protests by opposition figures and civil society activists who described the directive as absurd and illegal.

"If they don't comply with our directive, we shall break up their meetings because the law allows us to prevent crime and our security assessment has concluded that whenever MPs consult in constituencies that are not theirs, they bring people who cause trouble," he said.

By last week, MPs were holding peaceful joint meetings in the constituencies collecting public views on the proposed amendment of Article 102(b) that caps presidential age limits at 75.

They now have to contend with police director for operations, Asuman Mugyenyi's order seen to be targeting the well-attended opposition rallies.

"Those MPs moving or intending to move in order to support counterparts or consult outside their constituencies must be stopped," Mugyenyi's order to regional and district police commanders, said.

Mwesigwa said the police intervention is justified because "all those people who have been intimidated or threatened by violence are those who support the removal [of age limits]".

Only on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza had said the police have no business issuing political orders.

A rally called by Lubaga North MP Moses Kasibante that was being addressed by Kiiza and other opposition figures was violently broken up in Kasubi on Tuesday with police letting off volleys of live bullets and teargas. Twenty-four hours later in Rukungiri, Nasasira was dead.

Some reports say he was shot but the police maintain he was killed by a stone hurled at him. Six others sustained serious injuries as police reportedly fired into a large crowd that was escorting Forum for Democrat Change leaders Dr Kizza Besigye and party presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi to a rally inside Rukungiri stadium.

Victims include Junior Aijuka, 18, a resident of Rwakabengo, who was reportedly shot in the stomach; Farouk Bangirana reportedly shot in the right leg and genitals; Julius Turyomunsi, a resident of Nyakagyeme shot in the back, while Christopher Muhwezi was shot in the stomach.

Others are Davidson Aryasingura who was hit with a teargas canister in the face as well as Naris Muhumuza who was shot in the leg, according to sources in Rukungiri.

Kiiza said MPs are national leaders although they represent specific constituencies and, as such, must consult nationally, especially on matters which touch the constitution.

She was backed by shadow minister of Internal Affairs Muhammad Muwanga-Kivumbi who said the opposition will challenge the Mugyenyi directive in court.

Meanwhile, ruling party chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, also said on Wednesday that the NRM is yet to determine what to make of the police stand.

"I haven't held a caucus meeting over that... I can't tell you whether it is agreeable to us or not," Nankabirwa said.

"All of us need an environment where we can consult without intimidation, without abusing one another..."

Speaking in Busoga on Tuesday, Museveni warned anyone intimidating people in support of age limit removal, saying the NRM party is the "master of violence".

Fred Mukasa Mbidde, national vice president of Democratic Party, condemned Nasasira's killing.

"What happened points at the success of the K'ogikwatako campaign. For a longtime, the NRM has been passing off as a democratic institution but they have proved that they can do anything, including killing people on a matter that requires a democratic debate," Mbidde said.

Mbidde's outrage was shared by FDC spokesman and Kira municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

"As a party, we condemn what happened in Rukungiri and we hope one day the perpetrators of these acts will be made to pay for them. We will continue with our activities and no amount of intimidation or harassment will stop us from resisting this amendment."