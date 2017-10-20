Uganda: Police Guidelines Put Heavy Burden On Officers' Shoulders

Photo: Robert Muhereza/Daily Monitor

Police officers block Kizza Besigye's car shortly after he was intercepted on his way to Kabale on October 19, 2017. Inset is Dr Besigye.

editorial

As politicians embark on consultation of Ugandans on the heated issue of the proposal to amend the constitution and scrap presidential age limits, the police leadership has issued guidelines that their officers in the field must follow.

Given the emotions and passion this debate has already elicited, the police are justified to anticipate riotous situations.

Events in Rukungiri, where at least one person died during clashes with police on Wednesday, and in Kasubi, Kampala, on Tuesday, where teargas was used to disperse the crowd, offer a good indication as to what might be coming ahead.

But is this confrontation inevitable? No.

First of all, if no attempts had been to amend the constitution, there would have been no protests. However, this is now wishful thinking as the proposal is in full flow.

Nevertheless that doesn't mean violence and death should be inevitable. Consultations can take place without the threat of violence but it takes honesty and professionalism on all sides, including the police.

The problem with the latest police guidelines is that their intention appears to be to impede rather than to facilitate debate.

Regional and district police commanders have been entrusted with vast powers to determine and stop any politician who is "inciting violence, using hate campaigns, abusive language, engaging in acts of hooliganism of any sort and intimidation of persons perceived to be supporting the removal of the age limit."

These are broad, vague and subjective offences that are bound to be interpreted differently by different people. They can't be left for police officers to determine single-handedly.

Such powers have the effect of turning police officers into complainants, prosecutors and judges, all wrapped in one.

The guidelines are also unfair on individual police officers in the field as they are handed a poisoned chalice. They are damned if they do, they are damned if they don't.

Instead of putting officers in such a difficult position, why not let politicians on all sides do what they know best - debate, consult, mobilise - while the police also stick to their role of keeping law and order, not doubling as politicians themselves or judges?

An opposition rally in Nakawa, Kampala, that passed peacefully on Monday is a sign that it is possible if each player keeps to their lubimbi.