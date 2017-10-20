19 October 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Crane Bank Employees Sue DFCU

Tagged:

Related Topics

By GODFREY SSALI

Kampala — The High court in Kampala will this friday rule on whether to grant 10 former Crane Bank employees permission to file a suit on behalf of their 400 colleagues against DFCU Bank, for wrongfully dismissal.

Crane bank had promised its 700 employees that they would not lose their jobs after DFCU Bank took over.

However, when DFCU took over in January this year, it laid off some employees in a restructuring exercise.

Through Centre for Legal Aid, the group petitioned court accusing dfcu bank of breaching their employment contract and rights which resulted into many of them losing their jobs.

They claim that DFCU bank contravened the Employment Act by sacking them yet during receivership, their contracts including maintaining their jobs were transferred to DFCU.

The Court's Deputy Registrar Sarah Langa is set to deliver the ruling.

Therine Kate Achan, Teddy Akullo, Janet Mector Angwena, Mactose Arinaitwe, Edward Bukenya, Dianah Loy Kiwumulo and Abbey Mivule are the aggrieved former employees of Crane Bank.

Uganda

It Is High Time Africa Prohibited Foreigners From Observing Elections

Since independence, African states have swallowed the lie that the legitimacy of their periodic general elections can be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.