Uganda: Former Crane Bank Employees Sue DFCU

Kampala — The High court in Kampala will this friday rule on whether to grant 10 former Crane Bank employees permission to file a suit on behalf of their 400 colleagues against DFCU Bank, for wrongfully dismissal.

Crane bank had promised its 700 employees that they would not lose their jobs after DFCU Bank took over.

However, when DFCU took over in January this year, it laid off some employees in a restructuring exercise.

Through Centre for Legal Aid, the group petitioned court accusing dfcu bank of breaching their employment contract and rights which resulted into many of them losing their jobs.

They claim that DFCU bank contravened the Employment Act by sacking them yet during receivership, their contracts including maintaining their jobs were transferred to DFCU.

The Court's Deputy Registrar Sarah Langa is set to deliver the ruling.

Therine Kate Achan, Teddy Akullo, Janet Mector Angwena, Mactose Arinaitwe, Edward Bukenya, Dianah Loy Kiwumulo and Abbey Mivule are the aggrieved former employees of Crane Bank.