Uganda: MPs Kato Lubwama, Muwanga Kivumbi Arrested Over Age Limit

Photo: Robert Muhereza/Daily Monitor

Police officers block Kizza Besigye's car shortly after he was intercepted on his way to Kabale on October 19, 2017. Inset is Dr Besigye.

Police have fired teargas and live bullets to disperse a group of protestors opposed to the amendment of the constitution to remove the age limit cap at Nateete and arrested the area MP.

Mr Kato Lubwama, the Rubaga South MP was arrested at Lorry park at Nateete along Nakawuka road as he had gone to welcome Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanya, and taken to unknown destination. He had scheduled a meeting to consult his electorates on the proposed removal of article 102 (b) from the constitution to allow president Museveni who has been in power for over 30 years contest for another term of office in 2021.

Police seems to be in control of the situation. Teargas trucks are strategically parked as officers on foot patrol continue to disperse the residents of Natete who had gathered to listen to Mr Lubwama.

Traffic has also been paralysed as some police trucks are parked in the road.

Stick-wielding goons were also seen working with police officers to disperse Mr Lubwama’s supporters.

The Leader of Opposition, Ms Winnie Kiiza who had scheduled to begin at Nateete sped off as soon as chaos broke out.

Meanwhile, at the nearby Kyengera town in Busiro East constituency, MP Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala MP) has also been detained and police fired bullets and teargas to disperse a consultative meeting on age limit.

Early this week, Asumani Mugyeni, the Director of Operations Uganda Police Force directed all Regional Police Commanders, District Police Commander and Officers in Charge of Police Station to block joint consultative meetings by opposition legislators.

He said each legislator is expected to consult in a constituency that he/she represents. By the time of filing this story, a number of Kampala Capital City Authority councilors and those from the Divisions had already taken to the podium to address the voters.