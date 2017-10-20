Nigeria: Senate Moves to Probe Govt's Bailout Funds

Abuja — Strong indications emerged, yesterday, that the Senate will next Tuesday, begin probe into bail out Paris Club refunds and other cash from President Muhammadu Buhari to state governors for payment of arrears of workers' salaries and emoluments.

The said funds by the Federal Government form part of moves by the administration to provide succour for workers.

The position of the Senate, yesterday, was sequel to a motion of national importance by Senator Samuel Anyanwu (PDP, Imo East), who queried the legality of the funds given to governors by President Buhari.

Senator Anyanwu, who in the motion sought to know who gave the approval, since the National Assembly was not consulted, prior to the disbursement, said: "I am worried about the Paris Club refunds. Governors are asking for more funds. Where is this money from? The Senate has not given any approval. Who gives the approval and what is the money for?

"I heard the President scolding them. The President was asking them how they sleep at night even when they do not pay salaries. They have received billions of naira. I feel worried. Even the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has told the President to stop giving bailout funds to governors.

"If you look at front pages of newspapers, you will see the issue there. This is the problem. If my colleagues will allow me, I want to bring this as a motion at our next legislative day. I so submit."

In his remarks, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over plenary, however, sought the leave of senators to approve that a proper motion be brought to the floor at another legislative day.

Saraki said: "Senator Samuel Anyanwu has spoken. If it is the will of colleagues that this motion be brought at another legislative day, then Senator Anyanwu can sponsor a proper motion."