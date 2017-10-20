19 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NFF Budgets 6.3 Billion for 2018

The General Assembly of the Nigeria football Federation has approved the sum of N6,382,500,31 as 2018 budget as proposed. The assembly also approved the financial statement for the year 2016.

Of the total budget of N6,382,500,310.00, the guaranteed revenues from sponsors and government subvention is expected to be N3,062,500,310.00, leaving a shortfall of the sum of N3,320,000,000.00. The federation has to work to augment the shortfall through sponsorships and special interventions.

The Congress also commended the NFF Executive Committee and Management for their prudence and accountability following positive comments and high recommendations from auditors, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, on the NFF financial statement for the year ended 31st December 2016. It praised the patience and diligence of the Executive Committee and NFF secretariat in working assiduously with PWC over the past three years to eliminate areas of concern in financial records, and advised the Executive Committee to build on the positives.

