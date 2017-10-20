19 October 2017

Morocco to Host 26th European Film Weeks On Nov. 13-28

Rabat — The 26th edition of the European Film Weeks will be held on November 13-18 in the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech and Tangier, said a press release by the European Union (EU) delegation in Morocco.

The European Film weeks will start in Rabat, at the Renaissance movie theater on Nov. 13-20, and will continue on Nov. 15-22 at the Rif cinema of Casablanca, then in Marrakech (Colisée cinema) on Nov. 17-24, before ending up in Tangier (Rif movie theater) on Nov. 21-28, the press release added.

The 26th edition will open with Ruben Östlund's Swedish movie "The square", which, in last May, was awarded The Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival by the jury, presided over by Pedro Almodovar.

This event, initiated by the EU delegation in Morocco, intends to "make the Moroccan public discover the great European successes of renowned filmmakers, through their vision of a diverse Europe," the same source noted.

The European Film Weeks are organized since 1991 by the EU delegation in Morocco, in collaboration with embassies and cultural institutes of EU member States, and in partnership with several Moroccan partners involved in film industry, notably the Moroccan Cinema Center.

