Sudan: Injured Victims of Somalia Blast Arrive in Sudan

Dozens of people injured by Saturday's terrorist bombing in Mogadishu - which left at least 267 people dead - have arrived in Khartoum for medical treatment, Sudan's local health minister told reporters today.

According to Mamoun Humaida, 82 people seriously injured by Saturday's truck-bombing are now set to receive treatment at different hospitals in Khartoum.

"Two separate batches of injured Somalis have been evacuated [from Mogadishu] to receive urgent medical treatment here," Humaida said.

The minister went on to say that one of the victims had succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival in Sudan.

On Saturday, a massive truck-bomb exploded in the Somali capital, killing at least 267 people and injuring scores more.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi paid an official visit to Sudan, during which the two countries agreed to step up cooperation in the region's ongoing fight against terrorism.