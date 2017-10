Residents of Somalia's capital have developed an exceptional state of resilience over the years. They had to, given how… Read more »

The donation drive, spearheaded by the Red Cross Society of Kenya, was held at the Garissa primary school grounds with an aim of 150 pints of blood daily over the next three days and is mainly targeting learning institutions, the business community, and local residents.

Hundreds of Garissa residents turned up to donate blood for victims of the massive Somalia terror blast that claimed over 300 lives and injured many others.

