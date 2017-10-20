19 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir Says Islamic Jurisdiction Complex Remains the Reference in Current Affairs

Khartoum — The president of the Republic Omar Bashir has stressed the importance of the Islamic Jurisdiction Complex in handling current religious affairs in the country.

The President said the country is currently facing continued challenges and requires the efforts and the interpretation of the complex to secure the society against any seditions

The president pointed out in a meeting with members of the complex, led by Dr Isam Bashir the head of the complex that complex remains the reference in handling all questions facing the nations and that it stands to defeat all evils that seek to target the nation and to defend the nation and protect the youth.

There are currently elements of sedition and of erosion that target our youth, we have to frustrate these elements, the president told the Islamic scholars on Thursday. He said the family also has a role to play in this respect.

The president referred to efforts led by some foreign quarters that target the Sudanese youth through the use of drugs, fundamentalism and atheism and that it was the complex that should play an important role in combatting such trends and attempts.

He urged the Sudanese scholars to distance themselves from quibbling and fighting and to focus on jurisdictions that are beneficiary to the people.

The head of the complex Dr Islam Ahmed Al-Bashir, reviewed the various efforts of the complex and its achievements as well as the initiatives it took. He briefed the meeting on the activities of the various committees and on the studies carried out by the group on the various societal questions and legislations

He said the group also took the initiative to work hands in hand with the ministry of Education to remedy some of the subjects contained in the religious curriculum and that it was agreed that some of the curriculums contains elements that have to be purged and removed to overcome issues of controversy.

He also undelines the need to cooperation with and among the countries of the Islamic and Arab world and the world at large in a way that would boost and strengthen the unity of the Islamic nation and the interpretation and jurisdiction matters.

