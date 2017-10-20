20 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF Wins Wits SRC Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Economic Freedom Fighters/Instagram
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (file photo).

The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) took 12 out of 15 seats at the University of the Witwatersrand's Student Representative Council (SRC) elections held on Thursday, a university spokesperson said.

"Three seats went to the PYA (Progressive Youth Alliance)," added Buhle Zuma, senior communications officer at the university.

The PYA is made up of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), the Young Communists League and the Muslim Students Association.

The student movement was delighted by the victory.

EFF leader Julius Malema could not help taking a dig at former fellow ANCYL official Fikile Mbalula, who is now the Minister of Police, over the results.

The victory comes as student politicians move to centre stage to raise national socio-economic concerns with massive protests over decolonisation of the institutions, and a #FeesMustFall campaign that saw the government pumping millions more into support for poor students.

News24

South Africa

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Recovering After Knee Operation

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is recovering in hospital after a minor knee operation, her spokesperson said. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.